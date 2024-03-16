Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) Insider Buys A$20,196.00 in Stock

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca McGrath bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.97 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,196.00 ($13,374.83).

Djerriwarrh Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Djerriwarrh Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Djerriwarrh Investments’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Djerriwarrh Investments Company Profile

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian equities. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

