DLocal (DLO) to Release Earnings on Monday

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 18th. Analysts expect DLocal to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
DLocal Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of DLO opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DLocal by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DLocal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in DLocal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DLocal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in DLocal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About DLocal
DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
