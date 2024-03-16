DLocal (DLO) to Release Earnings on Monday

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 18th. Analysts expect DLocal to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DLocal Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of DLO opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96.

Get DLocal alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DLocal by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DLocal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in DLocal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DLocal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in DLocal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DLO. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DLocal

About DLocal

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.