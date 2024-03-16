DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 20,414 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,414 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $17,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT opened at $66.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. DZ Bank cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,672,669 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

