DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 2,847 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Argus raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $98.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.15.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

