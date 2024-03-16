DNB Asset Management AS Buys 40,048 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,048 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $15,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 405.9% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $1,293,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 24.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 74,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.3 %

FAST stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $76.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average is $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $826,988.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,392.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $826,988.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,392.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,606 shares of company stock worth $6,543,381. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

