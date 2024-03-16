DNB Asset Management AS Buys 46,999 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,999 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $15,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in Carrier Global by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 24.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 201,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 39,508 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.52.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

