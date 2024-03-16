DNB Asset Management AS Buys 49,553 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,553 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after buying an additional 48,891,984 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,114,000 after buying an additional 19,576,719 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,568,000 after buying an additional 8,205,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,006,000 after buying an additional 7,666,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,882,000 after buying an additional 7,122,991 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 0.5 %

Copart stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.