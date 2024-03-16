DNB Asset Management AS Buys 6,344 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $16,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $55,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,035,903.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $55,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,104,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,035,903.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 976,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,407,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.92.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.34.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

