DNB Asset Management AS Buys 7,346 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $15,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,242,000 after acquiring an additional 112,243 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,282,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 334,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caden Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $11,983,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $404.39 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.42 and a 12 month high of $410.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $383.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

