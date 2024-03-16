DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,205 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.27% of Valaris worth $13,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 255,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,336 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 567.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,704,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,792,000 after acquiring an additional 172,780 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in Valaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Valaris by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 513,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,530,000 after buying an additional 212,620 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris Stock Performance

VAL opened at $70.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average is $68.61. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $54.13 and a 12-month high of $78.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Valaris from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VAL

About Valaris

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.