DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,048 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Biogen were worth $14,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Biogen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.68.

Insider Activity

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 789 shares of company stock valued at $182,213 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Down 0.1 %

BIIB opened at $219.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.89. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.35 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.03.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.