DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.26% of Watts Water Technologies worth $18,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTS stock opened at $204.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.34. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.25 and a 12-month high of $219.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $307,207.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,865.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,106. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WTS shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.60.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

