DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 91,282 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,639,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in PayPal by 27,070.0% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,938,000 after purchasing an additional 119,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna lifted their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

PayPal Trading Down 0.2 %

PayPal stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

