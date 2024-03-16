DNB Asset Management AS Has $11.28 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.07% of Avery Dennison worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,478,000 after acquiring an additional 787,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,752,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,658,000 after acquiring an additional 150,945 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,857,000 after acquiring an additional 493,857 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,974,000 after acquiring an additional 643,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $215.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $219.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.48.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.78.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,879 shares of company stock worth $4,217,705. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

