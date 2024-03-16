DNB Asset Management AS Has $12.28 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,597 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $160.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.91 and its 200-day moving average is $138.08. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $168.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $11,253,170.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,562,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,122,971.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $11,253,170.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,562,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,122,971.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,258,141 shares of company stock worth $180,152,812 in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

