DNB Asset Management AS Has $14.18 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $14,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after buying an additional 126,517 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,716,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 100,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,387,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $344.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.85 and a 1 year high of $344.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.80 and its 200-day moving average is $307.89.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

