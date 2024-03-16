DNB Asset Management AS Has $14.71 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $14,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 30.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 34.2% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $290.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $322.04 and its 200-day moving average is $381.78. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.41 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHTR

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.