DNB Asset Management AS Has $16.81 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,432 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.56.

FedEx Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $253.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

