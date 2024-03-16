DNB Asset Management AS Has $17.26 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $17,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $118.33 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $118.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCAR. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

In other news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

