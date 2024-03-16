DNB Asset Management AS Has $17.84 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cintas were worth $17,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Cintas by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 488,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,009,000 after buying an additional 141,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $627.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $612.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $427.83 and a 12-month high of $636.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.