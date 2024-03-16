DNB Asset Management AS Has $18.54 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after buying an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,138,575,000 after buying an additional 1,390,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,859 shares of company stock valued at $16,445,296. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average is $75.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $95.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

