DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 112.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,887 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $13,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $129.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.60 and a 200 day moving average of $123.32. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

