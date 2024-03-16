DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,280 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $11,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $62.67 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.67. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,743,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

