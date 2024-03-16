DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 2,377 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $16,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $535.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $504.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $300.86 and a fifty-two week high of $544.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $588.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.56.

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

