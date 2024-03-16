DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 73,493 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,493 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 1.13% of Canadian Solar worth $19,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,823 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $191,044,000 after buying an additional 197,085 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 137.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,761,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,569,000 after buying an additional 2,180,240 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 23.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,108,915 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $69,795,000 after buying an additional 589,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,359 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $48,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 13.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,361,724 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $33,512,000 after purchasing an additional 161,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Canadian Solar Stock Up 0.3 %

Canadian Solar stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.