DNB Asset Management AS Raises Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,386 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $11,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,028,000 after purchasing an additional 34,137 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.1 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

