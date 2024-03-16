DNB Asset Management AS Raises Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $13,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARES opened at $132.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $73.22 and a 1-year high of $139.48.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.65%.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $10,906,154.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,116,676 shares in the company, valued at $151,030,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.45.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

