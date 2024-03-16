DNB Asset Management AS Sells 2,763 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.08% of Exact Sciences worth $10,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 309.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 19,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $106,896.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,685.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $106,896.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,685.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,992 shares of company stock worth $4,096,879. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $57.71 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

