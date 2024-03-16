DNB Asset Management AS Sells 3,068 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,678 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in First Solar were worth $12,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,200 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $147.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.29.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. First Solar’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

