DNB Asset Management AS Sells 31,049 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,049 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,908,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $105.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.88. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

