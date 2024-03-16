DNB Asset Management AS Sells 354 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $11,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $1,421,000. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 88.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,480 shares of company stock worth $96,586,049 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.2 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,172.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,119.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $985.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $686.85 and a 12-month high of $1,207.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.