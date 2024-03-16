DNB Asset Management AS Sells 3,840 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.14% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

WAL opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average of $54.29. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $70.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

