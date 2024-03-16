DNB Asset Management AS Sells 458 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $244.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.74. The stock has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.56 and a 1 year high of $253.12.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

