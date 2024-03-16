DNB Asset Management AS Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 118,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,690,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI opened at $149.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.25. The stock has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

