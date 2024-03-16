DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $12,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,440 shares of company stock valued at $80,383,938 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.85.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $156.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of -61.53 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.24. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.62 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

