Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $151.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.46 and its 200 day moving average is $128.56. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.68.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

