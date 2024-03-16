Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $158.17, but opened at $166.12. Dollar General shares last traded at $159.53, with a volume of 2,298,455 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.68.

View Our Latest Report on DG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1,463.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 38,830 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.46 and its 200 day moving average is $128.56. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.