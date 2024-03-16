Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.70-7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.0-32.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.72 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700-7.300 EPS.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $127.42 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.58, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.95.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

