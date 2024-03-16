DouYu International Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 28th (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th.

DouYu International Stock Performance

Shares of DOYU opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional Trading of DouYu International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 485,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 123,872 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in DouYu International by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 32,857 shares during the last quarter. 17.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

