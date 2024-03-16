Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Short Interest Update

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the February 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Drax Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRXGF opened at $6.16 on Friday. Drax Group has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $8.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

