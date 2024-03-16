Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Trading Down 6.4% Following Insider Selling

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $38.36 and last traded at $38.54. Approximately 160,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 369,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.

Specifically, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 19,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $662,474.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 816,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,334,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,744 shares of company stock worth $4,716,722 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.98.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,036,000 after acquiring an additional 279,730 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,896,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,379,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,069,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,527,000 after acquiring an additional 50,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 48.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after acquiring an additional 500,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 816,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 43,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.