DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the February 14th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 164.9 days.

DSV A/S Price Performance

Shares of DSDVF opened at $157.92 on Friday. DSV A/S has a one year low of $132.66 and a one year high of $229.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.26 and its 200-day moving average is $168.67.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

