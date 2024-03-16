DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the February 14th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 164.9 days.
DSV A/S Price Performance
Shares of DSDVF opened at $157.92 on Friday. DSV A/S has a one year low of $132.66 and a one year high of $229.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.26 and its 200-day moving average is $168.67.
About DSV A/S
