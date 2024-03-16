Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the February 14th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 647,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 115,518 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,789,000.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:ETO opened at $24.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $25.21.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.