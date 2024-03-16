Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.06.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $226.77 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.87 and a fifty-two week high of $227.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.60%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

