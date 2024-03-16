Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,869 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $408,084,000 after buying an additional 389,063 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,144 shares of company stock worth $5,043,304. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $134.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.50. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.39 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

