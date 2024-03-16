Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading 2.8% Higher

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 2,282,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,943,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

EXK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $519.83 million, a PE ratio of 111.50 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,728,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after buying an additional 459,393 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,160,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 140,838 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,369,494 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 547,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,323,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,041,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,568 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 42,582 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

