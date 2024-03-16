Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Insider William Yeung Sells 978 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) insider William Yeung sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $14,650.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,798.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
William Yeung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 5th, William Yeung sold 1,013 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $15,083.57.
- On Tuesday, January 30th, William Yeung sold 823 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $13,093.93.
Energy Recovery Stock Performance
ERII opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $845.91 million, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $30.76.
Institutional Trading of Energy Recovery
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
About Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.
