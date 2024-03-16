Enero Group Limited (EGG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on April 11th

Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.
Enero Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.
Enero Group Company Profile
