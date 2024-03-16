Enfusion, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Enfusion in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair analyst D. Becker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enfusion’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Enfusion’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ENFN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

ENFN opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. Enfusion has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 116.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enfusion by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 11,817,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,631,000 after purchasing an additional 724,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enfusion by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,601,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,935,000 after acquiring an additional 113,704 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Enfusion by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 2,435,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,324,000 after acquiring an additional 159,418 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Enfusion by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,618,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 237,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enfusion by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,860,000 after acquiring an additional 32,590 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

