Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Gap Down to $9.32

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.32, but opened at $8.92. Enfusion shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 285,738 shares trading hands.
ENFN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Enfusion from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Enfusion by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Enfusion by 1,189.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Enfusion by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Enfusion by 494.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
